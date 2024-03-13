Commercial truck drivers will face higher penalties for infrastructure crashes in the province.

On Tuesday, the province says these changes to the Commerical transport act will enable courts to impose fines up to $100,000 and 18 months in prison for the crashes.

With infrastructure crashes being a big safety risk, costing millions in repairs, and causing highway closures, minister of transportation and infrastructure Rob Fleming says they are taking action to keep roads safe through these penalties.

“This also sends a message to commercial truck drivers that they are responsible for the safe transportation of goods and services on our roads, and a lax attitude toward safety will not be tolerated,” said Fleming.

They say the changes come as 35 crashes took place since late-2021.

Along with the penalties, the ministry is putting together training material to provide guidance to drivers on the proper measurement of vehicles and roads.