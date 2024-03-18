A young man who made headlines as one of the youngest politicians ever in Canadian history has resigned because of what he calls ‘absolute disfunction.’

Kohen Gilkin was elected to Sayward village council last year at age 18. His family has lived in Sayward for generations, and he was hoping to bring youthful energy to local politics.

However, this past week he announced his resignation via social media. He says the infighting, embarrassing and childish behaviour by other councillors, and toxic village government workplace environment are too much to deal with.

He apologized to his supporters for letting them down.

Sayward is a village north of Campbell River. In the past five years it has gone through five mayors and four chief administrative officers, the highest turnover in the whole province.

The village, which has shrunk to about 350 people since logging operations dwindled and left town, is now holding community discussions about shutting down the local government, and joining the Strathcona Regional District.