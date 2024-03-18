An additional $80 million in provincial funds is being made available to help farmers hit hard by drought conditions.

B.C. government officials said the money will let farmers upgrade their irrigation systems to be more efficient and to build infrastructure to improve water availability and storage.

“Last year, our province faced an unprecedented lack of rain, and this winter we’re seeing snow levels are at remarkable lows, meaning next summer might be even worse,” said Premier David Eby.

“Our government heard the call for help from farmers. This money will help build water storage and buy the equipment farmers tell us they need to keep providing the food we all depend on.”

The money comes from the Agricultural Water Infrastructure Program which launched in June 2023, with an initial $20 million.

The funds have already assisted one-hundred and eight projects, and the province expects hundreds more farmers to get support from the additional announcement.

Provincial officials said they expect these projects to help food production sustainability, while also benefiting stream flows and fish populations across B.C.

Applications for smaller-scale on-farm projects will begin in early April, while applications for larger farm projects and more complex community-based projects will open in May.