Health Canada has ordered a recall of Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends figure packs because of a potential choking hazard.

Parents are urged to immediately stop their children from using the figures and contact Mattel to return them for a refund.

Health Canada says only the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures present a choking hazard risk because their heads can become detached during use.

The figures were sold in Canada in a pack that can be identified by the model number HPJ88, which is found on the base of the Goofy figure.

In the US, Mattel has received 3 reports of the heads detaching, but no injuries have been reported.

There are no reports of the heads coming loose or injuries in Canada.

Both figures are about 7 centimetres tall. The Donald Duck figure has a blue shirt with thin yellow stripes, a blue and black hat and a red bow tie, while Daisy Duck has a light purple shirt, turquoise necklace and bracelet, pink shoes and a pink bow.

The figures have outstretched arms.

More information can be found on the Health Canada website.