Four coastal First Nations recently got some hands-on training from the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard’s Indigenous Community Response Training team recently completed a search and rescue training exercise in Bamfield. Partners from the Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’ / Che:k’tles7et’h, Gitxaala, Nisga’a and Haida Nations all took part.

In a social media post, the Coast Guard says the Coastal Nations Search and Rescue training brought them together to share knowledge and expertise in a challenging and successful nighttime exercise.

The Coast Guard points out coastal nations are often the first responders during marine emergencies, and are crucial to helping keep Canadians and other mariners safe on the water.