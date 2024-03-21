The province of BC is introducing new legislation to help people who have been victims of racism and discrimination.

Premier David Eby says in a media release, this new piece of legislation comes as people across the globe see an increase in hate crimes and hate related incidents, which is why they are working with partnerships across the province to reduce the impact on the victims.

“Building a more welcoming, inclusive province is a priority for our government,” he says. “We are taking an all-of-government approach to addressing racism in partnership with Indigenous People and racialized communities.”

He adds they hope to remove barriers for those who have or are currently experiencing trauma related to racism or hate.

“We are also aiming to remove barriers to accessing government programs and services,” Eby says. “We are also launching a racist helpline to support people who have experienced or witnessed an act of hate.”

The legislation is supposed to add to the work the government is currently doing to combat the growing number of incidents arising across the province, and attorney general Niki Sharma says this is just the beginning.

“We all must do our part to fight racism in all its forms,” she says. “The legislation will be coming in the next few weeks to address systemic racism in government groups and services and launching more supports for victims.”