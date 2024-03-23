Energy and Mines Minister Josie Osborne says the new provincial budget will help people transition into a ‘low-carbon economy.’

Osborne was in Nelson on Friday to meet with community leaders to discuss what the government can do to make it easier for people to switch from combustion fuels to greener sources. She points out the new BC Electricity Affordability Credit will help BC Hydro customers save an average of $100 per year, based on their power usage the previous year.

The new budget also continues grant and rebate programs. There’s $40 million available this year for heat pump rebates, for households with low and middle incomes. There’s $20 million for communities to encourage transportation alternatives for cars. And there’s $20 million to build more electric vehicle charging stations around the province.