A 23-year-old Saanich man has gone missing, and his family have reason to believe he might have headed up island.

In a social media post, Kielan Hall was reported to have been last seen leaving a residence near Cooper Street and Admirals Road on Mar. 14 around 6 p.m.

Saanich police say this is out of character for Hall since he usually has frequent interactions with his family.

He is described as a six feet tall Caucasian man, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue-grey eyes. Police say he can be identified by a black widow tattoo with a web behind his left ear, and a melting smiley face one on the inside of his right forearm.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hall, they are asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or email them with tips.