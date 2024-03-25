Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleyChangeroom confrontation sparks police response and protest at Cowichan Aquatic Centre
Cowichan Valley

Changeroom confrontation sparks police response and protest at Cowichan Aquatic Centre

By Eric Richards
Cowichan Aquatic Centre - Photo by Nicholas Arnold, Vista Radio Staff

An altercation at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre drew some attention on social media over the weekend. 

A post on Facebook alleged that a man was using the women’s changeroom and making users “uncomfortable”. 

A video accompanying the post shows part of the confrontation. 

RCMP said in a statement that officers were on scene, responding to the disturbance and a reported fight. 

The Municipality of North Cowichan has been contacted for comment and has not responded as of this article’s publishing. 

A local citizens group has scheduled a protest at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre on March 26th 

If anyone has information on the incident, you’re asked to call North Cowichan Duncan RCMP and speak with investigators. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM