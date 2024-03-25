An altercation at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre drew some attention on social media over the weekend.

A post on Facebook alleged that a man was using the women’s changeroom and making users “uncomfortable”.

A video accompanying the post shows part of the confrontation.

RCMP said in a statement that officers were on scene, responding to the disturbance and a reported fight.

The Municipality of North Cowichan has been contacted for comment and has not responded as of this article’s publishing.

A local citizens group has scheduled a protest at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre on March 26th

If anyone has information on the incident, you’re asked to call North Cowichan Duncan RCMP and speak with investigators.