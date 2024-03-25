A group focused on preventing blindness in communities has won first place at Island Health’s Code Hack.

Code Hack is an event focused on getting participants to collaborate on solutions to healthcare problems, where this year’s event saw nearly 70 participants present projects in early-March.

Team Zero Blindness won first place for their project. It proposed the making of eyeHealth kits that could be sent anywhere and includes a Bluetooth-connected headset that scans a patient’s eyes.

Island Health says once it finishes scanning, the data is uploaded via an app for specialists, where a care plan would be made by both the patient and ophthalmologist if needed.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Hamza Khan says the project idea came from him.

“I’ve been on staff with Island Health for over 20 years and I’ve had the opportunity to see a lot of people with vision loss, some of whom could have been picked up earlier and treated,” said Khan.

The team won $1,500 for their project, with Team Fenta-Nil winning second place for pitching a device that can detect fentanyl in substances.

Team next won third place for their project, which focuses on improving communication between patients and care-providers by using a wristband.

Island Health adds they will offer support for the winning projects through the innovation lab.