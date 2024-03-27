Beachgoers at Kin Beach Park in Chemainus will have a new accessible washroom available ahead of the Easter weekend.

The Municipality of North Cowichan announced that the new year-round washroom building is now open and held an opening ceremony this week.

MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan Doug Routley and Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham were on site for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas says they are grateful for the funding and support from the province to get the project done.

The park also got some other upgrades like an outdoor shower, new trees and a covered picnic shelter.