Keep your eyes open next time you drive north through Ladysmith, and you might just see the town’s new sign.

Stz’uminus artist John Marston craved the sign which features the art of a sea wolf, a significant creature for the Stz’uminus people.

A prominent part of the sign acknowledges that Ladysmith sits on unceded Stz’uminus territory.

“When I received final wording for the land acknowledgment I felt such immense pride,” said Marston. “This is another step in the right direction.”

Marston also carved a Welcome Figure for Ladysmith Secondary School.

Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone, Chief Joh Elliot and Marston gathered on Baker Road from the unveiling ceremony.

“Today is another big part in our collective story, and it represents the opportunity and promise of coming together and moving forward in a good way by putting reconciliation into action, every day,” said Mayor Stone.