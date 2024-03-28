Students at the VIU Cowichan Trades Centre are taking on a new type of project for the program.

They’ve been tasked with building a tiny home for a customer based in Saanich, a first for the program.

Instructor Andrew MacLeod says this project gives students more hands-on experience than a typical job site.

“At an off-campus jobsite, students typically don’t get the opportunity to get to this stage; usually we only get as far as the framing for the roof, or possibly putting a window in, but never to the point of exterior finishing,” said MacLeod.

The home is 36 feet long and 12 feet wide and will be transported by a flatbed truck to the customer in Saanich.

MacLeod says he hopes this will be the first of many similar projects for the program.

“There’s certainly a lot of demand and affordable housing is exactly what’s needed,” said McLeod.