Cowichan Valley

‘A lot of demand’: VIU students get hands on experience building a tiny home

By Eric Richards

Students at the VIU Cowichan Trades Centre are taking on a new type of project for the program. 

They’ve been tasked with building a tiny home for a customer based in Saanich, a first for the program. 

Instructor Andrew MacLeod says this project gives students more hands-on experience than a typical job site. 

“At an off-campus jobsite, students typically don’t get the opportunity to get to this stage; usually we only get as far as the framing for the roof, or possibly putting a window in, but never to the point of exterior finishing,” said MacLeod. 

The home is 36 feet long and 12 feet wide and will be transported by a flatbed truck to the customer in Saanich. 

MacLeod says he hopes this will be the first of many similar projects for the program. 

“There’s certainly a lot of demand and affordable housing is exactly what’s needed,” said McLeod. 

