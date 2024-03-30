BC Ferries employees are getting a general wage increase of 7.75 percent.

The increase was announced on Thursday, retroactive to October 1, 2023.

President and CEO Nicolas Jiminez says they know wages haven’t kept up for people.

“Getting to this point has been a long time coming,” he says. “The offer we put on the table six months ago was a very good one then, and it’s still a very good one today – even more so when you consider it’s a one-year increase. In fact, it’s one of the largest increases in the company’s history and certainly one of the biggest in Canada in recent years for a company our size.”

Along with the 7.75 increase, many jobs will get special increases up to 10 percent.

They say this comes as a way to address wage disparities, improve the standard of living, and better compete in the labour market.

BC Ferries adds they hope this boost in pay will attract more workers and reduce ferry cancellations.

The wage increase will be in place until March 31, 2025, where bargaining unit wages are scheduled to be negotiated twice.

A second wage opener is set for April 2025, and the full collective agreement for October that year.