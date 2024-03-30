The City of Nanaimo says they have filled two key positions for the 2025 British Columbia 55+ Games which will be held across the city.

According to a media release, Diana Johnson has been named the president of the games along with Mary Smith accepting the position of vice president. The city says both positions involve overseeing the establishment of a nomination committee that will assemble 11 directors and committee chairs.

Mayor Leonard Krog says the appointment of these two individuals is a great gain for the city, and the games.

“We are thrilled to have the passion and experience both Diana and Mary bring to the table,” Krog says. “These games will showcase our exceptional sport hosting facilities and the welcoming nature of Nanaimo.”

The event will have 32 sport competitions as well as social and cultural opportunities and is forecasted to have 4,000 participants in the games.

The city says the event will be held at the former home of Tourism Nanaimo.