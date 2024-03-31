One deadline has passed for a shipbreaking operation in Union Bay ordered to stop polluting by the province, with no apparent change.

Deep Water Recovery was issued a pollution abatement order by the province last month, after the Ministry of Environment determined the operation was exceeding guidelines for releasing copper, lead, zinc and cadmium into the environment.

Tests in January showed the discharges were at levels lethal to aquatic life.

Deep Water Recovery was ordered by the province to hire a qualified professional to complete a detailed site report for the Ministry by March 29, and complete a sampling plan by April 15.

Failure to comply with the order could result in fines up to $300,000, or six months in jail, along with additional penalties up to $40,000.

Failure to comply with the order could result in fines up to $300,000, or six months in jail, along with additional penalties up to $40,000.

