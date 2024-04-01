Federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre will be in Nanaimo tonight for an Axe the Tax Rally.

The event is being held at the Vancouver Island Convention Centre on Gordon Street. Admission is free, and attendees can register on the Conservative Party’s website.

The opposition leader will hold events for donors in Tsawwassen on April 3, and will come back to the Island on April 4, for a donor event in Campbell River at Shelter Point Distillery

Doors for the Nanaimo rally open at 6 pm tonight.