Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastPierre Poilievre in Nanaimo tonight for 'Axe the Tax' rally
Island & Coast

Pierre Poilievre in Nanaimo tonight for ‘Axe the Tax’ rally

By Grant Warkentin
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to supporters at a rally in Duncan, BC - Photo by Nicholas Arnold; Vista Radio Staff

Federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre will be in Nanaimo tonight for an Axe the Tax Rally.  

The event is being held at the Vancouver Island Convention Centre on Gordon Street. Admission is free, and attendees can register on the Conservative Party’s website.  

The opposition leader will hold events for donors in Tsawwassen on April 3, and will come back to the Island on April 4, for a donor event in Campbell River at Shelter Point Distillery 

Doors for the Nanaimo rally open at 6 pm tonight. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM