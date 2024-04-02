Canada Post has issued a commemorative envelope to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The front of the envelope features a collage of photographs offering a historical overview of the aircraft and work of the RCAF.

The back shows the RCAF’s red maple leaf surrounded by white in a blue ring, which was introduced in 1965.

Canada Post worked closely with the air force on the creation of the commemorative envelope, which is a postal collectible and is not mailable.

The commemorative envelope is available at canadapost.ca and can be ordered through postal outlets.