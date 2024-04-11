A man involved in a fight after an alcohol-fueled house party has been acquitted of manslaughter in the death of his attacker.

Andrew Steve Alphonse was acquitted in March and the judgment was published late last week. He was at a house party in Duncan on January 19, 2020, when the deceased, Richard Henry, tried several times to pick a fight. Alphonse refused to rise to the bait.

Early in the morning, while partygoers including Alphonse were sleeping, Henry started an altercation. After a short fight Henry was left unconscious behind a sofa and died sometime in the early morning.

The Crown tried to argue that Alphonse’s reaction was more than self-defence, but the judge disagreed, and found him not guilty.