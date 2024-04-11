Technicians who work for NAV Canada could strike next month, potentially affecting airports across Canada.

The Canadian Air Navigation Specialists Association (CANSA) is represented by Unifor Local 1016. On April 11 the union announced members voted 95% in favour of striking, and will be in legal position to do so on May 4.

“This result demonstrates a strong mandate from members to pursue our demands for fair wages, staffing practices, scheduling of hours of work, and job security,” said union local president James Walker in a statement today. “We are committed to open and honest bargaining at the table with NAV Canada, but we’re also prepared to support the membership if the employer will not budge.”

NAV Canada is a private, not-for-profit corporation which manages air traffic control, flight information, and aeronautical services at Canadian airports.

The union has been bargaining since May last year. They asked for federal mediation in February and are still at the negotiating table, with one more day of talks on Friday.