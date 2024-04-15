If you have a wood stove, you might be eligible for rebates to replace it.

The Community Wood Smoke Reduction Program aims to help residents of the Cowichan Valley upgrade their heating to a healthier alternative.

This year there are two incentives, the Exchange Initiative and the Bounty Program.

You can receive up to $2,350 to replace wood-burning stoves and upgrade your home heating systems to a heat pump.

The program also allows residents to keep their wood stoves for emergencies.

“Given the frequency and intensity of winter storms, residents in rural areas have expressed concern over frequent power outages if a heat pump were to be their only heat source,” said Keith Lawrence, Senior Environmental Analyst at the CVRD.

If you have a stove but don’t want to upgrade to a heat pump you can remove your stove and receive $300.

“With the cost of living increasing, it is important that we make healthier home heating options more accessible to ensure that the program benefits a wider audience,” said Aaron Stone, Chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

The program is funded by the BC Lung Association and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.