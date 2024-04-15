Subscribe to Local News
Summer road closures start to support new hospital 
NewsCowichan Valley

Summer road closures start to support new hospital 

By Justin Baumgardner
Roadwork construction sign (Jon Gauthier, MyComoxValleyNow.com Staff)

The Municipality of North Cowichan is set to start roadwork and they say drivers should be cautious and allow for extended delays this summer. 

Construction is expected to close Herd Road between the Trans-Canada Highway and Bell McKinnon Road, as well as the northbound lane of Bell McKinnon between Norcross and Herd Road for the installation of water and sewer main infrastructure.  

According to a media release, drivers can detour on Bell McKinnon northbound to Mays Road, and those needing to access to Herd Road from the highway will have to detour at the Mays Road highway intersection. 

Delays will also impact the Great Trail along Bell McKinnon and the municipality says cyclists should avoid the Bell McKinnon section of road due to the increase in traffic. 

Closures are expected to start Apr. 22 and continue into late summer. 

