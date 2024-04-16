A new strategy is being worked on to rescue the 2-year-old orca calf near Zeballos.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says they are working with experts and Ehattesaht First Nation following an unsuccessful rescue attempt on Friday last week.

The goal is to finish up planning and logistics in the next couple of days to capture and move it to the open ocean.

They also are still monitoring its health and add that its activity level is high.

The DFO says rescue efforts are weather dependent and will be based on logistics and availability of personnel and equipment.

The calf has been stuck for 3 weeks ever since its mom died on March 23.