HomeNewsCowichan ValleyQuw'utsun Nation and North Cowichan to share stewardship of forest reserve
Cowichan Valley

Quw’utsun Nation and North Cowichan to share stewardship of forest reserve

By Eric Richards
North Cowichan pauses engagement on Municipal Forest Reserve. Supplied by Al Siebring - North Cowichan Mayor Facebook page.

North Cowichan and the Quw’utsun Nation announced that they will be partnering to co-manage the Municipal Forest Reserve. 

Cowichan Tribes Chief Cindy Daniels says that they are looking forward to taking up “stewardship responsibilities within their ancestral territory.” 

The collaboration will see the creation of a co-management framework, future trail development and the protection of culturally sensitive areas. 

Mayor Rob Douglas says these first steps are a pivotal moment “in our shared journey towards environmental stewardship and reconciliation.” 

North Cowichan has paused all new decisions related to the MFR while the framework is established. 

