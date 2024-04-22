The CVRD is seeking your input in a new survey on the future of business in the Cowichan Valley.

The project will assess the economic outlook for the valley and identify opportunities to build a stronger local economy.

There are two surveys, one for business and one for the public, both will highlight challenges and what actions should be taken by the Regional District.

“The community and business landscape in the region has shifted significantly since the last Strategic Plan was formulated in 2018,” said Barry O’Riordan, Manager of Economic Development Cowichan. EDC believes that part of the economic landscape involves economic reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, housing affordability and climate change.

According to the CVRD, the plan will guide their work for the next 5 years.

To participate in the survey visit the CVRD website.