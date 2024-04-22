The orca calf trapped in a lagoon near Zeballos began eating more food over the weekend.

That comes from both the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Ehattesaht First Nation, who say while conducting daily health monitoring on Sunday, the calf was seen eating herring.

This comes after the calf ate some offered seal meat on Thursday, pausing another rescue operation.

Chief Simon John says seeing the calf eat the fish surprised them.

“Normally the Biggs killer whales are thought to eat only marine mammals like seals, sea lions and whales but this shows there is some flexibility in their diet of younger orcas,” said John.

He says that while she didn’t eat much, it is a good sign that she is finding ways to sustain herself in the lagoon.

In the meantime, the team is monitoring her while planning continues. John adds by eating food, the calf will be stronger once she is moved to a spot where she can find her pod.