A lodge on Vancouver Island is a part of this year’s Next Great Save competition.

The Next Great Save is a project focused on empowering communities to save heritage places at risk.

For this year, St. Andrew’s Lodge is currently one of the finalists. It’s a lodge in Qualicum Beach that welcomed travellers and vacationers for nearly 80 years.

The St. Andrew’s Lodge Historical & Cultural Society aims to restore it to its former glory, where according to President Jay Smith, many people have an emotional attachment to the lodge.

“The property was bought by town council in 2018 and they were going to tear the lodge town and the demolition crew had showed up,” said Smith.

“Dozens of seniors, younger people and school children began protesting the demolition. 300 emails were sent to the council, and that’s a tremendous number.”

Smith says through the building’s construction quality, years of service and history, people have fond memories of the lodge.

He also says the lodge being a part of Next Great Save is an endorsement.

“We entered the competition, made the final 12 and I think that speaks to the quality of our application,” said Smith.

“We have received a $211,000 grant last January from Heritages Canada for our seismic work, but there is so much other work to do.”

He adds if they win the $50,000 prize, it could help them install a heating and electricity system.

Currently the Lodge is in sixth place, and you can vote until May 6.

