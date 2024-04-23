Several communities on Vancouver Island have been identified as priority communities to be given housing targets for the next five years.

North Cowichan and Nanaimo are among eight communities on the Island identified as high-growth, high-need regions where action is needed to deliver more homes quicker.

Elsewhere, an additional 12 communities throughout the province have been identified, including on the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the province is “addressing the housing crisis with our municipal partners so thousands more affordable homes can be built for people who need them.”

Kahlon says the group includes communities that are doing well on housing and some that need to do more.

The NDP government introduced the Housing Supply Act in 2023 and established housing targets for priority municipalities and will work with them to ensure they meet their housing targets, laying the foundation for tens of thousands more homes to be built quicker.