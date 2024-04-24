The Chief of Cowichan Tribes is joining the RCMP in urging the driver responsible for the death of a young woman to turn themselves over to the police.

Chief Cindy Daniels released a statement this morning extending her “deepest condolences” to the family of the victim for its tragic loss.

She is also appealing to the driver to turn themselves in and for anyone with information to contact the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP.

She says losing a Cowichan citizen to a hit and run leaves many unanswered questions.

Daniels says youth are our future, and they deserve every opportunity to achieve their dreams.

She says Cowichan Tribes is offering support to the victim’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

Chief Daniels also says, “this incident speaks to the challenges pedestrians face in our region and there is much work to do to ensure safer pedestrian options.”

The North Cowichan-Duncan R-C-M-P have released a description of what they believe to be the vehicle responsible for the fatal hit and run that took place on April 18.

Police say a grey Hyundai Elantra is believed to have been involved and can be identified by significant damage to its front driver’s side.