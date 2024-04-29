BC Transit will be making seasonal changes to several Salt Spring routes, so they align with the ferry schedules.

According to a media release, Routes 2, 3 and 4 will be changed starting May 4.

They say an increase in Saturday service to Fulford Harbour will allow passengers to meet the first ferry of the day, and they will bring back the seasonal southbound service along Cusheon Lake Road and Steward Road.

Along with the changes to route 2 BC Transit says changes to Route 3 [Vesuvius] and Route 4 [Long Harbour] will be made to better align with BC Ferries schedules.

BC Transit says while the changes are a positive step to increase active transportation, they still recommend riders plan accordingly to get to their destination on time.

“We encourage our customers to use the Transit App, Google Transit or any other app of their choice for real-time bus tracking and planning,” they say.

For information on changes to the Salt Spring transit system visit BC Transit’s website.