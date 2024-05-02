Several Vancouver Islanders were formerly entered into the Order of Canada today in a ceremony in Ottawa.

Dr. Granger Avery from Port McNeill was added as a Member, for his work in championing improved medical services in remote and rural communities. He has also served as head of the BC and Canadian medical associations.

Diane Sowden from Powell River was also added as a Member, she helped fight child exploitation in BC and Canada, lobbying for stiffer sentences for child predators and raising the age of consent.

Verena Tunnicliffe from Victoria was added as an Officer, she led the creation of the VENUS sea floor observatory off the Island’s west coast and helped make Canada a world leader in ocean science.

Other notable BC appointees include former premier Gordon Campbell and former NDP cabinet minister Joy MacPhail.

Photos from the event were posted this afternoon on the governor-general’s Facebook page.

Visit the governor-general’s website for the complete list.