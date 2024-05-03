An earthquake off the Island’s west coast was recorded last night, but no damage or tsunami is expected.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake happened just before 8:30 pm last night, around 200 kilometres southwest of Tofino. The quake happened at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

The Geological Survey predicts at least one small aftershock within the next week.

Three tectonic plates meet under the ocean west of Vancouver Island, causing regular earthquakes of 5 or greater, more than 50 since 1973. It’s one of the most active seismic zones in North America.