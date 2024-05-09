BC Premier David Eby says it does not appear sensitive information has taken from provincial government computers by hackers.

The premier issued a statement early Wednesday evening to say sophisticated cybersecurity incidents involving government networks have been discovered.

He does not say when the intrusions took place, or which government systems were involved.

Premier Eby says there is “no evidence at this time that sensitive information has been compromised,” but says the investigation is ongoing and more work is needed to determine what information may have been accessed.

BC is working with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and other agencies to determine the extent of intrusions.

Eby says the protection of data and networks is a top priority for the government.

“I know the public will have many questions about these incidents, and we will be as transparent as we can without compromising the investigation. As this complex work proceeds, government will provide British Columbians with updates and information as we are able.”

He says cybersecurity threats are a constant reality of the modern world and continue to grow in seriousness.