A spectacular Northern Lights show may be visible tonight from Vancouver Island.

Several geo-magnetic eruptions from the Sun are scheduled to strike the earth today through Sunday, possibly causing disruption to communications and power grids.

It’s a G4 event, the second-highest on the scale and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it’s the strongest since 2005. NOAA’s Space Weather forecast shows Vancouver Island will be right along the edge of visibility for the aurora.

The last G4 event was in March 2023. The last G5 event in October 2003 caused power outages in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa.

The peak of the activity is expected tonight from 8 pm to 2 am but we could see the Aurora Borealis through Sunday.