The Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce has been awarded a grant which they say will fund significant enhancements to the Cowichan Regional Visitor Centre.

The chamber acquired the $38,000 grant from Visitor Services Experience Enhancement Grant from Destination BC and the city says the grant will fund two projects including signage and a totem pole tour app.

The first installation will involve the installation of Indigenous Welcome Signage and an Interpretive Display within the centre. The city adds this will showcase the innovation and artistry of local First Nations.

“This new exhibit will highlight the iconic Cowichan Sweater and other Indigenous creations,” the city says in a media release.

The second installation will feature the development of the Walking Tour App, which the city says will help visitors interact with the rich culture and heritage with an extensive collection of multimedia interactions.

“This collaborative effort between the City of Duncan and Cowichan Tribes will transform the way visitors interact with the extensive outdoor totem collection downtown,” they say. “The app will feature multimedia content and enhance the walking tour experience for both virtual and in-person visitors.”

Cowichan Tribes chief Cindy Daniels says the project honours the diverse Quw’utsun, Coast Salish, and other carvers.

“We look forward to the Duncan Totem Walking Tour App engaging and connecting visitors and residents with the timeless stories and teaching that are depicted in these totems,” she says. “We’re committed to ensuring the project honours the connections we have with our land, our ancestors, and future generations.”