A dog has been found deceased east of Cowichan Lake with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Find Lost and Escaped Dogs (FLED), the dog was found on Wednesday up on Hill 60 when volunteers received a call from someone in the Shawnigan Lake area.

FLED says the male dog appeared to be in good shape and calls the whole situation tragic and horrific.

“This boy looked in good shape, his teeth were in good shape,” FLED says. “He had one gunshot wound to his chest that was very noticeable.”

They say crimes like this are becoming all too common and the same justice should be applied to those who harm animals that can’t defend themselves.

“Someone knows this dog, or has seen it at one time or another,” they say. “Like any other animal, this dog deserves justice and the person who shot this boy needs to be held accountable.”

If anyone has information on the death of the dog, or if they know who the owner is, they’re asked to contact FLED at 250-479-0911 or send an email.