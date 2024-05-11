If you didn’t see the Northern Lights last night, you will likely get another chance tonight during the biggest geomagnetic storm in more than 20 years.

Several geo-magnetic eruptions from the Sun are happening this weekend, possibly causing disruption to communications and power grids. So far no major issues have been detected although some power grid irregularities and issues with high-frequency communications and GPS systems have been reported.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather centre said extreme, or G5, conditions will be sweeping over the earth all weekend in the strongest storm since 2003.

NOAA says the aurora will persist until at least Sunday, and will fade after the region of the sun causing the storms rotates out of view.