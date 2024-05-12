Reliability is what customers want and BC Ferries says they’ve answered the call.

According to a media release, live webcams have been installed on minor route terminals where riders will be able to view the latest conditions, information and plan for their travel.

Vice president of customer experience Melanie Lucia says the cameras have come just in time for summer travel, but they will assist riders during all seasons.

“With the busy summer travel fast approaching, customers can now access up-to-date sailing times and service information,” she says. “They can also make informed choices about their schedules.”

BC Ferries adds this is just one of several improvements they intend to put in place, including upgrades to the BC Ferries app and website, to increase customer experience and reliability.