Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastIsland dance duo in finale for Canada's Got Talent
Island & Coast

Island dance duo in finale for Canada’s Got Talent

By Grant Warkentin
Dancing duo Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush make up Funkanometry. Image from @funkanometry / X

Island dance duo Funkanometry is in the finale this week for Canada’s Got Talent.

Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush impressed the judges last week so much, they got the green light to perform in the finale on Tuesday. Judge Trish Stratus says they were one of the highlights of the whole season.

This year’s winner will get a million-dollar cash prize, the biggest in Canadian TV history.

The finale airs live Tuesday night, visit the official website for details how to vote for Funkanometry during the show.

Voting will open at 5:10 pm on Tuesday, and will be open for one hour.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM