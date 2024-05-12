North Cowichan and Duncan RCMP are looking for leads to locate a missing woman who was last seen in Duncan.

Police say Rose Hill left her treatment facility in Cobble Hill on May. 11 around 12:40 p.m. and was last seen around 7:20 p.m. on the same day.

Hill is described as a 60-year-old Indigenous woman, approximately 5 feet two inches tall, weighing roughly 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Hill’s family is concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency line at 250-748-5522.