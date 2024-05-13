BC Ferries says they’re amping up their sailings to accommodate travellers for the peak season, but passengers should still plan in advance.

Last year BC Ferries says they saw more than 430,000 passengers and 170,000 vehicles travel from the mainland to the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island which promoted them to add 95 sailings to accommodate the increase.

Executive director of communications and engagement Jeff Groot says this season they’re prepared for an increase and have taken steps to ensure reliable service.

“We’re going to be adding hundreds of new sailings not only for the May long weekend, but across the peak season,” he says. “All ships have been through their refit, so we’ve been able to condense the repair schedule and they’ll be sailing by early June.”

BC Ferries anticipates an influx of travellers during the upcoming holiday and Groot says customers who book online, and with a vehicle, should still look for deals and try to plan around busy peak periods.

“The May long weekend is our third busiest of the year,” he says. “For customers I would encourage them to look and see if reservations are available and book ahead.

“If you can’t make a reservation, I would encourage people to show up and consider other ways to travel like walking on, public transit and carpooling.”

Groot adds they have enough staff to fill out the summer and they don’t expect any issues.

“We’ve almost hired an additional 600 staff this year, to make sure not only the May long weekend but through the summer we’re going to have the right people in place and trained,” he says.

BC Ferries says in addition to making reservations passengers should plan for parking and arrive early for their sailings to avoid rushing or missing their boat.