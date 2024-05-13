This Wednesday BC Ferries is holding a public information session to discuss future work on the Crofton Ferry Terminal.

The session will touch on a few different aspects of the work, mainly berth upgrades to accommodate Island Class vessels for the Crofton-Vesuvius route in 2027.

BC Ferries says they anticipate the new vessels will improve traffic congestion, pointing to similar upgrades done at other terminals like Gabriola and Hornby Islands.

Mayor Rob Douglas says that North Cowichan staff will be in attendance.

If you’re interested in checking out the meeting it’s taking place this Wednesday, May 15th from 4pm to 7pm at the Crofton Community Centre on Robert Street.

You can RSVP on the BC Ferries website.