National attention is being drawn to what several residents from Cedar Valley to Nanaimo are calling a senseless and devasting act.

Yesterday RCMP announced 12-14 bronze vases were stolen from the Cedar Valley Cemetary which are used to remember, and cherish, the memories of loved ones.

Arbor Memorial senior manager of marketing and communications Angelique Richardson says cemeteries are a safe space for family members to rest in peace and a sanctuary for the community and staff.

Richardson says this act of theft is much more devastating than anything else, and not just because of the vast number of people affected.

“These just aren’t vases,” she says. “These are parts of their loved one’s memories, and the sentimental value of the stolen vases is priceless compared to any monetary value of bronze.

“When something like this happens, it affects everyone.”

Arbor Memorial extends their thoughts to the families affected by what they’re calling a petty crime.

If anyone has information on this incident, they’re asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.