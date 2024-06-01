The City of Duncan says suggestions from the public for the 2023 Annual Report will be considered once they’re received.

According to the city, the report will highlight an overview of major achievements and significant projects, progress on strategic objectives, the audited financial statements, property tax exemptions and the objectives for the 2024/25 year.

The report is open for the public to review on the city’s website, and at city hall from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the city says it will be open for adoption during the Jun. 17 council meeting.