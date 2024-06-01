Harbour Air is expanding flights on Vancouver Island for the summer tourism season.

Several new routes have been added, including a direct flight between Vancouver and Comox, and Vancouver to Salt Spring Island.

Availability for flights connecting Nanaimo and Sechelt has been increased, along with more flights between Vancouver and Nanaimo, Powell River, and Sechelt. Flights from the South Terminal in Richmond to Nanaimo, Powell River, and Sechelt have also been increased.

As an added bonus, this weekend all flights booked for the month of June are on for 20 per cent off, that means you could fly direct from Comox to the Vancouver Harbour for as little as $127.

Visit Harbour Air’s website for more information.