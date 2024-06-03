The Cowichan Valley Regional District (CRVD) is looking for input from the community about budgeting in 2025.

A survey has been released asking community members about preferred options for receiving and providing information the CVRD, desire to participate in the budget process, and general comments relating to the budget process.

This process is meant to ensure that property owners in the district are aware and engaged in the process.

Input towards the process helps shape the 2025 CVRD Budget, which is set to begin later this year.

The process represents an opportunity for Cowichan Valley residents to voice their desires and needs for the upcoming budget.

The survey can be found online on the CRVD’s website.