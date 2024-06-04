Strong winds on East Vancouver Island have led to multiple ferry cancellations and power outages this morning.

Environment Canada says a wind warning is in effect from Courtenay to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, with winds near 70 kilometers per hour gusting up to 90 kilometers.

The winds are because of a frontal system crossing the South Coast, affecting coastal sections of the strait of Georgia.

Due to these winds, BC Ferries had to cancel multiple ferry sailings on some of their routes, including 2 between Powell River and Texada Island, 4 between Denman Island and Hornby Island, and 14 between Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove.

Along with ferry cancellations, BC Hydro says 1,158 customers are without power on the Island and Coast.

The most are from Campbell River with 988, Powell River has the second most outages with 149, Nanaimo has 11, and Sechelt and Qualicum Beach have the least with 5.

While the cause behind most of the outages is being investigated by crews, Hydro says some areas lost power due to a tree coming down on their wires, and some wires being down.

Environment Canada adds the winds are expected to ease later this morning as the system passes, but they encourage you to watch for any loose objects as they could be tossed by the wind and lead to injury or damage.