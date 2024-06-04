BC Highway Patro (BCHP)l in Duncan is investigating a two-vehicle crash this past weekend.

On June 1, at approximately 11:50 a.m., a collision occurred between a dark SUV and a red minivan at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Edgelow Road in Ladysmith that resulted in injuries.

Investigators are aware of videos of the crash circulating on social media and are looking for anyone with dashcam or cellphone footage.

Those who may have captured the incident are being asked to contact BCHP – Duncan.