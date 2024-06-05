RCMP in Duncan are actively investigating a collision late Tuesday night that left one man in serious condition.

Police say initial evidence gathered at the scene showed a Grey Honda Civic traveling southbound, when a man attempted to run across the intersection of Trunk Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.

“The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene by BC EHS paramedics and the Duncan Fire Department,” said Corporal Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the RCMP in British Columbia. “Investigators continue to collect evidence to piece together the circumstances leading to this collision.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact North Cowichan Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.