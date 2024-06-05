BC employers will be able to better prepare pay transparency reports through a new, online tool.

The provincial government has introduced a reporting tool, one that allows employers to upload anonymous data on their employees’ gender and pay, generating an automated report.

This comes as changes to the Pay Transparency Act require employers to put the wage info on all publicly posted jobs as of last year. This is done to ensure that analyzing the gender pay gap goes beyond the gender binary.

According to the Indeed job posting website, the number of jobs with pay details has gone up from 49 percent to 76 percent.

They aim to have employers with 1,000 or more employees prepare and post gender pay gap reports by November 1 this year.

For more info on the tool, click here.